9-year-old in intensive care after Ballymena collision

Image copyright Justin Kernoghan Image caption PSNI officers examine the scene where a child was injured

A 9-year-old boy is in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast after being struck by a car in Ballymena, County Antrim.

He was struck a black Toyota Avensis car on the Glenravel Road at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital in the Air Ambulance Service helicopter.

The driver of the car has been spoken to by police. The PSNI are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.