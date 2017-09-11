Campaign to save South West Acute Hospital stroke unit

Image caption A consultation by the Health and Social Care Board may result in stroke services closing at the South West Acute Hospital

Campaigners are expected to gather in County Fermanagh on Monday evening to save what they are describing as a "first class" stroke unit.

A consultation by the Health and Social Care Board may result in stroke services closing at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Patients may have to travel to Londonderry's Altnagelvin Hospital instead.

It is part of a proposed shake-up of services across the five health trusts.

'Spread too thinly'

Louise Hardman's husband Wayne was treated at the South West Acute Hospital when he took a stroke.

She said it is vital for the entire community to get behind the campaign to save the local service.

"That service was vital in saving Wayne's life - how thankful that this team of dedicated professional were there to keep the door open for us on that Friday evening," she said.

As reported in June, the BBC understands that the number of specialist acute stroke units in Northern Ireland could be reduced to about four hospitals.

Currently services are spread across 11 hospital sites.

Experts in the field would argue that expertise is being spread too thinly, a move that is denying some people access to the best of care.

Every year there are more than 1,000 deaths in Northern Ireland due to stroke.