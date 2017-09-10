Thousands enjoy Proms in Park at Castle Coole

Image copyright ©William Cherry / Presseye Image caption An audience of about 5,000 were treated to a musical outdoor extravaganza

Thousands of people enjoyed a magical evening of classical and contemporary music at this year's BBC Proms in the Park in County Fermanagh.

The event was held in the grounds of the National Trust property at Castle Coole on Saturday night.

An audience of about 5,000 were treated to a musical outdoor extravaganza featuring the Ulster Orchestra.

An array of international and home-grown classical and contemporary music stars also performed.

Now in its 16th year, the concert featured Sir James and Lady Jeanne Galway, internationally acclaimed percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie and sensational virtuoso violinist, Daniel Hope.

The evening was further enhanced by one of the world's biggest names in musical theatre, Ruthie Henshall.

The multi-award winning singer and actress is best known for her lead roles in productions such as Chicago, Billy Elliot and Les Miserables which she has played on Broadway and London's West End.

Fermanagh-born actor Adrian Dunbar, star of Line of Duty, joined the line-up and was accompanied on the night by young harpist Richard Allen, one of the winners of the BBC Northern Ireland/Arts Council for Northern Ireland Young Musicians' Platform Awards.

The line-up was completed by an appearance of the acclaimed Irish ensemble, Anúna.

BBC Northern Ireland's Noel Thompson and Claire McCollum presented the concert and it was broadcast live locally and nationally on a variety of BBC platforms.