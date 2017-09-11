Image copyright Getty/AFP Image caption In 2016 Bombardier won an order to supply up to 125 CSeries passenger jets to US airline Delta

There are growing fears that a major aircraft project which supports hundreds of jobs in Belfast could be jeopardised by a trade dispute.

In 2016, Canadian firm Bombardier won an order to supply up to 125 CSeries passenger jets to US airline Delta.

Rival aircraft firm Boeing has complained to the US authorities that the deal was unfairly subsidised by the Canadian state.

The US Department of Commerce is due to make a ruling later this month.

It could hit Bombardier with punitive tariffs.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The wings for the C Series planes are made in Belfast

Tariffs could make it very difficult for Bombardier to find new CSeries customers in the US.

The wings for the CSeries are made at Bombardier's Belfast plant.

It's understood that the UK government is urging Boeing and Bombardier to reach a resolution.

According to The Times newspaper, Prime Minister Theresa May has asked US President Donald Trump to intervene.

Bombardier management in Belfast are also understood to have recently briefed trade unions about the importance of the case.

Boeing has alleged that Bombardier engaged in 'price dumping' by agreeing to sell 75 of their planes for almost $14m (£10.6m) below their cost price.

It also points out that the Delta deal came after the regional government in Quebec effectively bailed out the CSeries programme with a $1bn investment.

It said: "Equity infusions from government coffers not only rescued the program but have given Bombardier the resources it needs to aggressively target the U.S. market."

Bombardier has described the allegations as "absurd" and said the government investments "comply with the laws and regulations in the jurisdictions where we do business".