Man seriously injured in Clondalkin, Dublin, shooting
- 11 September 2017
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin.
It happened at Wheatfield Avenue, in Clondalkin in the west of the city. It was reported to police at about 21:40 local time.
The victim is in his 30s.
The area is currently sealed off and a forensic examination of the area will take place. Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.