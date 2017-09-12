Image caption Michael O'Neill has enjoyed a successful five-and-a-half-year tenure as Northern Ireland manager

Northern Ireland's football team manager, Michael O'Neill, has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

He was detained by police on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Sunday, according to the Scottish Sun.

Police Scotland said they arrested and charged a 48-year-old man in connection with drink-driving eastbound on the A720 at about 12.55 BST on Sunday.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff's Court on 10 October.

In a statement, the Irish Football Association (IFA) said it was "aware of an alleged drink-driving incident involving Michael O'Neill".

The IFA added that it was a "police matter" and would make no further comment.

World Cup campaign success

Mr O'Neill was appointed managed of the Northern Ireland international football team in February 2012.

He has enjoyed considerable success during his five-and-a-half-year tenure, guiding the team to their first ever European Championship finals last year.

Under his leadership, Northern Ireland made it through to the last 16.

A few months before the team travelled to France for the Euro finals, Mr O'Neill signed a new four-year contract with the IFA.

His success has continued into the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The team is currently second in their qualifying group after a string of impressive results.