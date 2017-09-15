Image copyright Terry Bradley Art Image caption Among the paintings recovered was an original work worth about £9,000

Artwork worth £15,000 stolen from a pop-up gallery of Belfast artist Terry Bradley has been recovered by police.

More than 80 pieces of art, worth about £50,000, were stolen from the city-centre gallery last November.

On Thursday, police discovered seven paintings, along with a "significant quantity" of ammunition, during a search of a house in west Belfast.

Terry Bradley Art posted on social media that it was "delighted" the pieces had been recovered.

"Oh Wow! So delighted to be collecting 7 of the pieces that were stolen in the robbery at Christmas! Huge thanks to the PSNI for all their help, hopefully the rest will turn up soon," said a Facebook post.

Among the paintings recovered was an original work worth about £9,000.

Image copyright Terry Bradley Image caption A large canvas painting of Batman was among those taken in the 2016 raid

At the time of the robbery, Mr Bradley was said to be "devastated" by the thefts.

"Terry puts his heart and soul into his work," said Ashley Bradley, the artist's wife.

"They're a moment in time. The original pieces cannot be replaced."

The latest find marks the second time that stolen artwork by Mr Bradley has been recovered by police.

In 2014, two paintings, worth £6,000 each, were taken from a shop in south Belfast.

Police found the pieces after a tip-off.