Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police received a report of an "altercation" between two men in Waring St on Wednesday

A man has been charged over an assault in Belfast during which part of a man's ear was bitten off.

It happened on Waring Street in the city centre on Wednesday night.

Police said they received a report of an "altercation" between two men at about 22:00 BST. The injured man, who is in his 30s, was treated in hospital.

The accused, who is 24, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and is due in court in Belfast on Saturday morning.

He has also been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug.