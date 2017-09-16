Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Officers found the device at a house in St Gall's Avenue

A "crude explosive device" which had been placed inside a gas box of a house in west Belfast partially detonated, police have said.

Officers were called to the house in St Gall's Avenue at about 20:40 BST on Friday, to investigate a report of a smell of petrol at the property.

When they arrived, they discovered the suspicious object in the gas box.

A local resident told BBC News NI he believed the device included two aerosol cans taped to the box.

He claimed a window of the house was smashed in a previous attack last week - it remains boarded up.

Army bomb disposal officers were called to examine the suspicious object on Friday night and they declared it to be a crude explosive device.

The remnants of the partially exploded device have been taken away for further examination.