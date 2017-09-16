Image copyright Google Maps

A young woman has died after a car crash in County Tyrone.

The car left the Fyfin Road, between Castlederg and Victoria Bridge, at about 10:00 BST.

The woman was aged 18 and the vehicle she was travelling in was the only one involved in the crash, police said.

The Fyfin Road remains closed and police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.