A man has been shot in both hands and legs in what police have called "a brutal and savage attack".

The paramilitary-style attack happened just before 21:30 BST on Sunday at Norglen Parade in west Belfast.

The victim, aged in his 30s, is being treated in hospital.

Police said the attack happened in a densely populated residential area: The man was shot at a grassy area close to homes in the Turf Lodge estate.

Police have appealed for information.