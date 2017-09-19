Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Marion Millican was shot dead in the laundrette where she worked in 2011

A man has admitted murdering his former lover in a shotgun attack at her County Londonderry workplace.

Marion Millican was 51 when she was shot in the chest at point-blank range by Fred McClenaghan in a Portstewart laundrette on 11 March 2011.

McClenaghan, 55, had faced two previous trials over the murder, but had only previously admitted to manslaughter.

He had claimed the killing was an accident arising from his own failed suicide attempt in front of her.

The judge at Belfast Crown Court told McClenaghan on Tuesday that he will be jailed for life.

From the court: Sara Girvin, BBC News NI north-east reporter

McClenaghan showed no emotion as he stood up in the dock and admitted Ms Millican's murder.

He spoke only to quietly mutter the word "guilty".

Ms Millican's daughter and husband, present at this appearance as they have been throughout McClenaghan's three trials, left shortly after he finally admitted killing their mother, their wife.

They declined to speak to the press.

The trial had been due to hear further evidence about the shooting of mother-of-four Ms Millican, but a defence barrister applied for the murder charge to be put to McClenaghan again.

He said the case had been one of "great complexity", adding: "As a result of the time afforded to us I have been instructed by my client to have him rearraigned on the charge of murder."

McClenaghan, from Broad Street in Magherafelt in County Londonderry, said "guilty" when the charge was re-read to him.

The judge told him: "The only sentence I can impose on you by law is life imprisonment."

A hearing to determine how long McClenaghan will spend in prison before he is considered for release will take place next month.

He has twice been convicted and jailed over the case, but both of those convictions were overturned on appeal.