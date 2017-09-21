From the section

Image caption Leo Varadkar (left) will meet with Guy Verhofstadt in Dublin

The European Parliament's Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, will meet Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and address a joint committee of the Irish parliament later.

It comes as part of a two-day visit to Ireland.

On Wednesday, Mr Verhofstadt visited Northern Ireland and met political leaders at Stormont.

He warned that the UK must find a way to avoid new controls on the Irish border post-Brexit.

His position echoes that already laid out by the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier.

Mr Verhofstadt, a former Belgian prime minister, is the link between EU negotiators and MEPs.

Image copyright PA Image caption The future of the Irish border post-Brexit is unclear

Although he is not directly involved in the Brexit negotiations, any deal between the EU and UK will need to be approved by the European Parliament.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption One road crosses the border four times in six miles

During his visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Verhofstadt also met business and community leaders in the Armagh-Monaghan border area.

On Thursday, he will meet with Mr Varadkar and then participate in a joint meeting of two Irish parliament committees.