An investigation into why part of the Lagan Canal has turned a bright lime-green colour has concluded that the waterway is covered with duckweed.

The luminous green mile was captured on camera by cyclist Caroline Bloomfield, who tweeted a photo on Monday.

Twitter users speculated it was algal bloom from a possible fertiliser spill.

But the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has now carried out water quality inspections and confirmed the green material is "common duckweed".

'Carpet of green'

"Duckweed is a small, stemless, free floating aquatic flowering plant that grows across the world, except in very cold regions," a spokesman for the NIEA said.

Duckweed grows best in still or slow-moving water, and is a familiar sight in ponds.

It can also survive in slow-flowing backwaters and unless it is regularly cleared, it can expand to completely cover extensive stretches of water.

"When water temperatures are favourable and there is a plentiful supply of nutrients such as phosphorous and nitrogen, duckweed will grow very rapidly and can form a dense carpet of green on the top of the water," the NIEA spokesman said.

"With increasing water flows, the dense growths will break up and move downstream and will die off because the conditions will no longer be suitable for it."