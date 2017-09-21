Image caption The policy caps benefits at the first two children, unless subsequent births were the result of rape

Protests over forthcoming changes to the welfare system, including the so-called rape clause policy, have been staged in Belfast and Londonderry.

The rape clause is a name critics gave to the government's plan to restrict child tax credits and Universal Credit to a parent's first two children.

Benefits for any subsequent children would only be paid if their mother declared they were conceived by rape.

Doctors, nurses and social workers will be asked to help assess the claims.

The government said it was limiting the payments to the first two children because it wanted "people on benefits to make the same choices as those supporting themselves solely through work".

'Morally repugnant'

But many professionals have expressed their opposition to taking part in the rape claim assessment process.

Carolyn Ewert, from the Northern Ireland Association of Social Workers, said the idea was "morally repugnant".

"Our members across Northern Ireland who work with women and children are really concerned," she told BBC Radio Ulster.

"They are very clear that they do not want us to be involved in endorsing this policy.

"So one of the things that we're considering, as a professional association, is to provide guidance which will advise social workers not to participate in this legislation."

Image caption Louise Kennedy from Women's Aid said the policy would stigmatise children

The protests were also supported by the Women's Aid Federation Northern Ireland.

Its policy co-ordinator, Louise Kennedy, told the BBC: "We think its cruel and clinically unsafe for people to have to prove they have been raped [if] they are not ready to talk about it.

"And then, to have to name your child on that form, to stigmatise that child...and all of this is just to get a few pennies to keep you and your family with your heads above water."

She added: "There are quite a few people who agree with us that this is not a good policy and needs to go."