Image caption A culture night parade in Belfast city centre

Events have been taking place in towns and cities across Northern Ireland on Friday to mark Culture Night.

A medieval combat group was among hundreds of performers in Belfast city centre, watched by both the young and a bit older.

While Belfast inevitably draws the biggest crowds, it has been a Northern Ireland-wide night.

Towns and cities such as Londonderry, Armagh and Holywood have also been putting on a culture night show.

Image caption Events included medieval combat sparring

In Enniskillen there was a mix of music, dancing and a little pottery making.

Kerry Rooney, the manager of Culture Night Belfast, said: "We've expanded the site enormously, we've got a lot more events, we've got 100 more events than we had last year.

"Culture Night is the biggest showcase of the year, this is our opportunity to show people how important the arts and culture are in the city and how important it is for everybody to come into the city and use this space and enjoy it and be a community."

Image caption They made a song and dance of it in Enniskillen

Lord Mayor of Belfast Nuala McAllister said her Culture Night had actually started on Friday afternoon when she attended the drag queen storytelling with her young son.

"He just loved it, it was a fantastic event and it's just been going non-stop since then," she said.

Image caption Crowds throng Belfast's Cathedral Quarter

Rebecca Lucky, of Belfast Medieval Combat Group, said: "People love it - kids love it, the adults love it.

"We've just been having little bits of sparring between members, just having some fun and at the minute we're just doing a small organised competition."