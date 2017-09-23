A man has been freed after being trapped under a bus in Belfast City Centre.

He was taken out from under the vehicle and received treatment at the scene near Custom House Square.

Emergency services used equipment to lift the vehicle after the incident at about 11:30 BST on Saturday morning.

The man has been taken to hospital. His condition is not yet known.

At the scene: Declan Harvey, BBC News NI

We still don't officially know what has happened here at Custom House Square but it was clearly a very serious incident.

Members of the Fire and Rescue Service used heavy-lifting equipment to raise up a city Translink bus where an individual was clearly trapped underneath.

That individual has been rescued and was treated at the scene before being taken away by an ambulance crew.