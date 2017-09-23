Man stable after County Antrim crash
23 September 2017
Northern Ireland
A man is in a stable condition following a two-vehicle road crash in County Antrim.
The man was airlifted to hospital after the crash on the Frosses Road outside Ballymoney on Saturday morning.
A woman was treated at the scene.
The Frosses Road has now reopened.