A man has lost the tip of his finger in an assault in north Belfast.

The victim was walking in the Antrim Road area with a friend at about 05:30 BST on Saturday when he was confronted and attacked by four men.

Police have not said exactly how the man lost part of his finger.

Two of the attackers were said to be in their late 20s and had Belfast accents. The other two were said to be "local and younger", possibly aged about 20.

The injured man is being treated in hospital.

Meanwhile, a man has been arrested over a separate assault in north Belfast's Shore Road area on Friday night.

A man in his 30s was found unconscious in an alley between St Aubyn Street and Keadyville Avenue at about 19:30 BST.

He had suffered injuries to his face and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.