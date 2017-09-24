In pictures: Ciclovia Belfast

From the section

Hundreds of people on two wheels took to to Belfast's streets for the annual Ciclovia cycling event on Sunday morning.

Now in its third year, Ciclovia saw many of the city centre's roads shut for three hours so that participants could enjoy traffic-free cycling.

Here's a selection of some of the best photographs from the event.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister helped get Ciclovia under way

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Most people took the streets on two wheels - but one-wheels were present as well

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption BMX bikes were well represented on the streets of Belfast on Sunday morning

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Taking things tyre and higher at Ciclovia on Sunday

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Scooters, prams and bikes were among the wheeled vehicles taking to the traffic-free streets

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Time-travelling daredevils getting Medieval Knievel with no hands

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Families were among the many people taking advantage of the car-free roads

Image caption Young and old were hitching a lift throughout Belfast during Ciclovia

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A chopper cycle

