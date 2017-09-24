Image copyright Matthew Steele Image caption 15-year-old Marcus Forsythe died after a collision between a scrambler and a car on Saturday

A teenage boy has died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Taughey Road in Ballymoney on Saturday afternoon.

He has been named as 15-year-old Marcus Forsythe.

The collision between a scrambler motorbike and a car happened at about 16:50 BST.

The PSNI said a second person on the scrambler was treated in hospital for injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The people in the car were treated at the scene for shock.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said Marcus Forsythe's family had been "plunged into sadness".

"It is a sad reminder to us all that we do not know what a day holds for us.

"Tonight we remember a family who are now grieving the loss of a much loved family member," he said.