Image caption David Meade from Rathfriland County Down, who did not actually predict the end of the world

Having the same name as a man who predicted the world would end on Saturday, last Saturday, has caused County Down mentalist David Meade no end of grief - including death threats.

American conspiracy theorist David Meade claimed that "Planet Nibru" would collide with Earth on 23 September.

David Meade, from Rathfriland, County Down, has been forced to dissociate himself from the claims.

Newspapers have incorrectly linked the claim to him on social media.

His picture has also been used in relation to the story.

David Meade said: "About six or seven months ago we started getting the odd tweet here and there and I thought it was hilarious.

Skip Twitter post by @DavidMeadeLive And I had a day of death threats, my site crashed with traffic. Still getting hundreds of threatening messages to my site every day. — David Meade (@DavidMeadeLive) September 23, 2017 Report

"I think part of the source of the confusion first of all, is that it is a pretty unusual way to spell Meade, with an 'e' at the end.

"But then also, when people were arriving on my site they were seeing things like 'mentalist', 'mind reader'.

"That probably sounds like the sort of person that would predict the end of the world," he confessed.

"The last two weeks have been extraordinary and actually it's verging on worrying this morning."

David's business website has been so inundated with traffic that it has gone down three times, something that he said was a concern as he has five employees.

"60% of my work is in the United States, it is deeply worrying to think that this nonsense could be there online and could affect my business," he said.

David has now received five death threats but said that he is not taking the threats seriously.

David's lawyer is in contact with a number of media outlets asking them to retract stories linking David to the story.

"A Fox news anchor linked directly to my Twitter feed, directly to my website, and, to date, has refused to apologise for it.

"My main concern is that no one seems bothered to correct this," David said.

David seems confident that the Earth is not facing impending doom, from a unknown planet at least, and has offered a "1000%" refund on tickets sold for his upcoming tour "in the event of an apocalypse".

Following the fact that the world did not end on Saturday the American David Meade told the Washington Post: "The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending."

"A major part of the world will not be the same the beginning of October."

The American Mr Meade describes himself as a "Christian numerologist".

His theory is based on a "numeric code" he said he found in the Bible.

'Striking the earth'

Mainstream Christian groups have dismissed his theories and have denied that Christians believed them.

He describes himself as a having studied astronomy and being a "specialist in research and investigations" and talks about a "Planet X".

However, the US space agency said Planet Nibru, also known as Planet X, does not exist.

David Meade, the conspiracy theorist, said, however: "The existence of Planet X is beyond any reasonable doubt."

He claims that NASA actually discovered Planet X in the 1980s and that preparations for it striking the earth or closely passing the earth are well under way in both the USA and in Russia.