Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The attack happened at the Royal Oak bar in Carrickfergus

Three Carrickfergus men accused of attacking a pub bouncer in an assault that may be linked to a loyalist feud are no longer to be charged with attempted murder.

Glen McCullough and brothers Brian and Ian Sinclair will instead face a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

A hearing to determine if they are to stand trial is listed for November.

The men were arrested after the doorman was allegedly beaten with a fire extinguisher at a Carrickfergus bar.

He suffered a blood clot to the brain, as well as multiple skull and facial fractures, during the assault at the Royal Oak Bar in the Country Antrim town in March.

Ian Sinclair, 37 from Elizabeth Avenue; Brian Sinclair, 51, from O'Rorkes Row; and Glen McCullough, 53, of Castlemara Drive, are accused of attacking him after they were refused entry to the pub.

Police have linked the incident to ongoing tensions between rival factions in Carrickfergus.

Loyalist George Gimore, 44, was murdered days after the alleged pub attack. He had been in the public gallery in court when the men made their first appearance at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

At a review hearing in the same Belfast courtroom on Monday, the decision not to pursue the attempted murder charges was announced.

All three men are due back in court in six weeks' time to establish whether they have a case to answer.