A bomb has been found during a security alert in west Belfast.

The alert, at Horn Drive, began after the device was discovered by a member of the public on Monday afternoon.

A number of residents were moved from their homes while the device was examined.

Police have described it as a viable device and said it would be sent for forensic examination. The alert is now over.

"Those responsible have shown a complete disregard for the safety of residents in this community," a police spokesperson said.