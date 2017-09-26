Two DUP politicians claim they had to leave a public meeting in Londonderry over safety concerns.

Tuesday night's meeting was held by the Western Health Trust at the Verbal Arts Centre in the city.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said the meeting was disrupted by hecklers.

Mr Middleton said he and councillor Hilary McClintock had to leave the building through an emergency exit because they were intimidated.

The meeting, held to consult the public on proposed cuts to the health service, continued after the disruption.

A spokesperson for the trust said there was disruption while the chief executive was making her presentation to the room in the early part of the evening.

He added they were grateful to those who stayed to engage with the process.