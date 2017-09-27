Man dies in west Belfast road crash
- 27 September 2017
A man has died following a road crash in west Belfast.
It happened on the Tornagrough Road in Hannahstown shortly before 08:00 BST on Wednesday.
The victim was driving a vehicle that was involved in the collision close to the junction of Rusheyhill Road.
Police are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify all of the vehicles involved, and they have appealed for witnesses.