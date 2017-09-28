Image copyright Irish Revenue Image caption The drugs were uncovered in crates in a truck

Drugs with an estimated street value of 2.45m euros (£2.14m) have been seized at Dublin Port.

It follows an operation by gardaí (police) and revenue officers.

The drugs, 376kg of cannabis resin and 9.7kg of herbal cannabis, were uncovered in crates in a truck that had disembarked from Holyhead in Wales on Wednesday evening.

A 41-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been arrested in connection with the seizure.