Image caption Elmgrove Primary School was closed in 2015 after a 'malicious' email threat

Elmgrove Primary School in east Belfast will be closed on Friday after being contacted by the police about threatening telephone calls.

The calls referenced the school, and were "a threat to the safety of our pupils", said Elmgrove PS.

Pupils were sent home after the school was contacted by police on Thursday afternoon.

The school was also closed for a period in January 2015 after a "malicious" email threat.

It said that once the information was received by the school on Thursday, senior management acted promptly, following agreed procedures.

Elmgrove PS said a text was issued to parents regarding pick up arrangements and that police maintained a presence on the school site "until all pupils were dismissed".

It said it took "immediate action" to protect its pupils.

"At no time was the safety of the pupils compromised or risks taken," added the school.

It said that after consultation with the Education Authority, a decision was taken to close the school on Friday "as a precautionary measure".

"We will update parents via the school Facebook page, Twitter and by text as we receive further information," added the school.