George Gilmore shooting: Man charged with murder
- 28 September 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a high-profile loyalist who was shot dead in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
George Gilmore, 44, was attacked and killed in March.
The 32-year-old is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.
Two other men have already appeared in court charged with Mr Gilmore's murder.