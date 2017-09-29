Image caption George Gilmore was shot dead while in his car in Carrickfergus

A County Antrim man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a high-profile loyalist.

George Gilmore, 44, was shot dead in Carrickfergus in March.

Robert McMaw, 32, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday. He is the third man to be charged in connection with Mr Gilmore's murder.

Mr Mcmaw, of Starbog Road in Larne, is also charged with the attempted murder of two other men, Steven Boyd and Kelvin Graham, on 13 March this year.

He is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition - namely a self loading pistol and seven rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Brian Roy McLean, 35, and Samuel David McMaw, 29, have also been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Objecting to Mr McMaw's bail application, police said Mr Gilmore's murder was part of a "recent but longstanding feud between factions of the south-east Antrim UDA (Ulster Defence Association)" in Carrickfergus and parts of Belfast.

A police official said the south-east Antrim UDA feud had led to the deaths of two men and had cost the PSNI £5m.

Mr McMaw's defence said he had a "very limited" criminal record.

Bail was refused, and Mr McMaw was remanded in custody to appear again in October.