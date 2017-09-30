Newry: Road closed following crash
- 30 September 2017
Northern Ireland
The Tandragee Road in Newry has been closed following what police described as a "serious" collision.
It is understood it happened shortly after 19:00 BST on Saturday.
The road has been closed between Jerretzpass and Poyntzpass.
Diversions are in place.