Town centre street closed after crash
- 1 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police are at the scene of a serious one-vehicle crash in Chapel Street in the centre of Cookstown, County Tyrone.
It happened just before 03:30 BST on Sunday.
The road is closed from Molesworth Street to Fountain Road in the town.