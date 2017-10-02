Man shot in paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast
A 30-year-old man has been shot in a paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast, according to police.
It happened at Velsheda Court in Ardoyne on Monday evening at about 21:00 BST.
It is understood the man was shot in both legs.
He has been taken to hospital for treatment however his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.