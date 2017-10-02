Northern Ireland

Man shot in paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast

Police at scene of Velsehda court in ardoyne
Image caption The shooting happened on Monday evening

A 30-year-old man has been shot in a paramilitary-style attack in north Belfast, according to police.

It happened at Velsheda Court in Ardoyne on Monday evening at about 21:00 BST.

It is understood the man was shot in both legs.

He has been taken to hospital for treatment however his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

