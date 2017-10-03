Police in Northern Ireland have arrested four people as part of an investigation into serious offences including blackmail, fraud and money laundering.

The arrests in County Fermanagh came after searches in Northern Ireland, Sussex and Lancashire.

A fifth person was arrested in Sussex and subsequently released.

The four arrested people are two men, aged 39 and 54, and two women aged 31 and 48.

The investigation involves detectives in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the South Eastern Regional Organised Crime Unit, Sussex Police and Lancashire Police.

Det Insp Andy Hamlin, from the PSNI's Organised Crime branch, said: "This proactive operation against organised criminality was made possible because of the cooperation of multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the United Kingdom."