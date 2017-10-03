Northern Ireland

Pregnant woman dies in Ballycastle house fire

A pregnant woman in her 20s has died in a house fire in County Antrim.

It happened on the Whitepark Road, Ballycastle and was reported at 17:35 BST on Tuesday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), Air Ambulance and PSNI were called to the house.

The woman is understood to have died at the scene.

