Pregnant woman dies in Ballycastle house fire
- 3 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pregnant woman in her 20s has died in a house fire in County Antrim.
It happened on the Whitepark Road, Ballycastle and was reported at 17:35 BST on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), Air Ambulance and PSNI were called to the house.
The woman is understood to have died at the scene.