A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Colin Horner.

Mr Horner, 35, was shot in front of his three-year-old son outside Sainsbury's on the outskirts of Bangor on 28 May.

The accused is expected to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday.

He is also charged possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Separately, two people have already been charged in relation to Mr Horner's murder.