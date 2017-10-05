Colin Horner: Man due in court on murder charge
- 5 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Colin Horner.
Mr Horner, 35, was shot in front of his three-year-old son outside Sainsbury's on the outskirts of Bangor on 28 May.
The accused is expected to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday.
He is also charged possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Separately, two people have already been charged in relation to Mr Horner's murder.