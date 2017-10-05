Drugs seizure after Cantrell Close raid

From the section

Image caption Police searched the property in Cantrell Close on Thursday

Police in east Belfast say they have seized suspected drugs following a raid on a property in Cantrell Close.

They searched the property on Thursday afternoon.

They said they found suspected cannabis and suspected class A drugs, along with other drugs paraphernalia.

"We know drugs are an issue of concern for local communities and we understand the misery drugs can cause to communities," Insp Keith Hutchinson said.