Drugs seizure after Cantrell Close raid

Image caption Police searched the property in Cantrell Close on Thursday

Police in east Belfast say they have seized suspected drugs following a raid on a property in Cantrell Close.

They searched the property on Thursday afternoon.

They said they found suspected cannabis and suspected class A drugs, along with other drugs paraphernalia.

"We know drugs are an issue of concern for local communities and we understand the misery drugs can cause to communities," Insp Keith Hutchinson said.

