Hundreds of illegal fireworks seized in Newtownabbey
Hundreds of illegal fireworks have been seized by police in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.
They were found during a raid on a property in the Rathcoole area on Saturday morning. Cigarettes and cash were also found.
It is illegal to buy, possess or use most fireworks in Northern Ireland without a license.
The police said they were acting on concerns about anti-social behaviour when they carried out the search.
A spokesperson said police inquiries are ongoing.