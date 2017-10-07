Image caption Cigarettes and cash were also found

Hundreds of illegal fireworks have been seized by police in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

They were found during a raid on a property in the Rathcoole area on Saturday morning. Cigarettes and cash were also found.

It is illegal to buy, possess or use most fireworks in Northern Ireland without a license.

The police said they were acting on concerns about anti-social behaviour when they carried out the search.

A spokesperson said police inquiries are ongoing.