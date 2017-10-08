Northern Ireland

Woman dies in Fermanagh car crash

Blurry PSNI officers
Image caption The Newbridge Road has been closed

A woman in her 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in County Fermanagh.

It happened on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin shortly before 00:00 BST on Saturday.

Two other people who were also in the car, a man and a woman believed to be in their 20s, were taken to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be serious.

Police said the Newbridge Road will remain closed for some time.

