Larne death prompts police investigation
- 9 October 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police are investigating reports of a man's sudden death in County Antrim.
Fire crews were called to a house at Hillmount Gardens in Larne at about 13:35 BST on Monday.
There had been a small fire in the property, which was out whenever firefighters arrived.
The fire service said a man was confirmed dead at the scene.