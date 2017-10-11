Murder investigation after woman's body found in Belfast flat
- 11 October 2017
The death of a woman whose body was found in a flat in Belfast five days ago is being treated as murder, police have said.
The victim was discovered in the property in Larkspur Rise area on Friday, 6 October.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody, a police spokeswoman said.
The murder inquiry was launched by detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch.
There are no further details at present.