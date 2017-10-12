Security alert ongoing in Dungiven

Image caption Police have appealed to members of the public to be vigilant

A security alert is ongoing in Dungiven in county Londonderry following the discovery of two suspicious objects.

The alarm was raised at about 13:20 BST on Thursday after police said they had received "information that a device may have been left" on the Derrychrier road.

No one is thought to have been moved from their home.

Police have appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects.

Supt Jeremy Lindsay said: "Two suspicious objects have been found, however forensic examination will need to be carried out to determine exactly what they are.

"I am aware how frustrating this incident has been and the inconvenience and disruption it has caused to the local community who have had their lives disrupted," he said.

"I thank them for their patience and understanding."

Sinn Féin councillor Sean McGlinchey condemned the alert.

"There is no justification for this whatsoever," he said.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to bring that information to the PSNI."