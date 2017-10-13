Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natasha Carruthers died following a collision last Saturday

A 20-year-old woman who was arrested in connection with a murder investigation into the death of a woman in a car crash in County Fermanagh has been released.

A 20-year-old man arrested on Thursday, and a 40-year-old man arrested on Wednesday remain in police custody.

Natasha Carruthers, 23, died following a collision on Newbridge Road, Derrylin, last Saturday.

Police said they believe a second vehicle was involved in the crash.

The mother-of-one was from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh.

Dash cam photo appeal

Another woman and a man, also believed to be in their 20s, were in the car and were taken to hospital with injuries that are described as serious.

Image caption The crash happened on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin

Det Ch Insp Eamon Corrigan said: "Our enquiries to date have led us to conclude that the collision should now be regarded as murder."

He also said that police are still appealing for witnesses who were in the Newbridge Road area of Derrylin between 23:00 BST on Saturday and 00:00.

"We would also like anyone with dash cam footage that could help the investigation to please get in touch with us," added Det Ch Insp Corrigan.

Ms Carruthers' funeral was held at Rossorry Parish Church on Wednesday.

Canon Ian Ellis said the family was still "very stunned and shocked".

Image caption Canon Ian Ellis said the family was in a "sea of disbelief"

"The community and their family and friends have gathered around and they are receiving a lot of support," he said.

"But they are just in a great sea of disbelief at the moment."