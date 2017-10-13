Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A police vehicle was stationed outside the flat complex on Thursday morning

A 23-year-old man will face charges related to theft and fraud following the death of a 68-year-old woman who lay undiscovered in a flat for more than two years.

Marie Conlon was discovered dead in bed at Larkspur Rise in west Belfast last Friday.

The man was arrested on Wednesday.

He has been released unconditionally in relation to suspicion of murder while further forensic examinations into how the pensioner died take place.

The man has been charged with several offences related to theft, fraud, burglary and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Image caption Police forced their way into the flat and found the woman's body in a bed

He will appear in court on 6 November at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

Police have established that the last known sighting of Ms Conlon was in January 2015.

On Thursday, the PSNI said they believed her death occurred at around this time.

Her family said they were "shocked and heartbroken" to learn of her death.