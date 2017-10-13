Image copyright PSNI Image caption Amber Scott and Anna Newman are among the missing girls

The families of three teenage girls missing in east Belfast are said to be "extremely concerned" for their welfare.

Anna Newman, from Helens Bay, Amber Scott from Kings Road, Belfast, and another girl have now been missing for more than 50 hours.

The girls, all of whom are in year 11 at Bloomfield Collegiate, were reported missing to the PSNI on Wednesday.

The police have said they are actively looking for them.

Anna's father, Anthony Newman, said: "Anna has not been home for two nights and we're frantic with worry. Anna, you are not in trouble, we just want you home safe"

Amber's mother, Gwen, said: "This situation is every parent's worst nightmare. Not knowing where Amber is just terrifying. Nothing else matters, just please come home Ambi."

In a statement, Bloomfield Collegiate said: "The entire school community is extremely worried and I would appeal to the girls to get in contact with their families or friends to let them know they are safe.

"We have allowed the girls in the year group to keep their mobile phones with them in case any of the missing girls get in contact.

"We will continue to provide support for our pupils throughout this time and stay in contact with the parents and the PSNI."