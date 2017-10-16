Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Amber wind warning issued for Northern Ireland

All schools and further education colleges in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are closed on Monday due to storm Ophelia.

An amber warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, while a red alert is in place for the Republic.

The Met Office is forecasting winds of up to 65mph (105km/h) across Northern Ireland but gusts could reach 80mph (129km/h) in the far south-east.

Hurricane Ophelia will be a storm when it hits Ireland and the UK.

Originally a hurricane, Ophelia will weakens on its path across the Atlantic Ocean but could still cause major damage, according to weather forecasters.

The Department of Education in Northern Ireland issued a statement on Sunday night and said its decision on school closures was "entirely precautionary".

"However, given the weather warnings and the fact that the most severe weather is forecast for when pupils are due to be leaving school, the department believes that this is an appropriate response," it added.

The storm is expected to cause severe disruption across Northern Ireland and has already to several official announcements including:

All further education colleges will be closed, the Department for the Economy has confirmed

Classes at Ulster University and St Mary's University College are cancelled

Translink have warned of possible disruption to bus and train services and will issue updates from 07:00 BST

Belfast City Airport has confirmed flight cancellations and advised passengers to check with their airline before coming to the airport

The Met Office said that a spell of "very windy weather" on Monday afternoon and evening has the "potential for injuries and danger to life".

It has issued an amber warning for Northern Ireland - its second most severe - and said there is a good chance some areas could suffer power cuts.

Met Éireann has placed the Republic of Ireland under a status red wind warning, its highest level of wind warning.

All hospital outpatient appointments in the Republic have been cancelled.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar tweeted that defence forces would be deployed and on standby ahead of the storm hitting Irish shores.

Defence forces being deployed in Red weather alert areas and on standby for further action tomorrow — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) October 15, 2017

Senior civil servants in Northern Ireland met on Sunday night to discuss "a co-ordinated approach in light of the latest Met Office assessment".

The Department of Education came in for criticism from parents on social media for the timing of its announcement on school closure.

Why are we only being told this so late in the day?! Huge implications for childcare — Jayne Knox (@jayneyknox) October 15, 2017

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the decision should have been made earlier on Sunday, adding that parents with work or other commitments would struggle to arrange childcare.

"Principals and teachers will also be under huge strain to communicate with parents and staff about the closure," he said.

"However, the priority is to ensure that all children are kept safe."