Image caption The judge said Ross Clarke was 'a vulnerable adult, easily manipulated by others'

A "vulnerable" County Antrim man has received 100 hours of community service and two years probation for stealing and crashing a fire engine in Larne.

Ross Clarke, 20, of Fairway in Larne, admitted 20 charges, including the aggravated taking of the fire engine and damaging a Larne fire station wall.

It was taken from the fire station and crashed at Glenarm Road in March 2016.

A £160,000 repair bill included £83,000 for the station and engine, £23,500 for four homes and £53,500 for nine cars.

The fire service in Larne is still unable to use the station and is based at temporary accommodation.

Antrim Crown Court heard that Clarke had taken one driving lesson before stealing the fire engine, and was only able to drive it because it was automatic.

Image caption The final bill for the 'night of sheer madness' was £160,000.

Clarke, who is said to have a "severe learning disability", also admitted attempted burglary, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, and failing either to report, stop, or remain at the scene of an accident.

He told police he had drunk a crate of beer before stealing the fire engine.

However, the court heard it was difficult to tell if this was an exaggeration because police did not breathalyse him.

'Easily manipulated'

The court was told Clarke had the reading capacity of a six-year-old child.

He was described by a probation officer as a "vulnerable adult, easily manipulated by others".

The court was told that since committing the offences, Clarke has achieved a Duke of Edinburgh Gold award.

His defence barrister said: "This is someone who has changed their life completely.

"What happened was a night of sheer madness."

Image caption Several cars were left badly damaged after they were hit by the fire engine

Clarke told police it was the idea of another man, Robert Duffin, to take the fire engine and Clarke complied because he felt threatened by him.

Last month, County Antrim pensioner Robert Duffin was told he would not be prosecuted over the incident.

The 68-year-old was deemed by psychiatrists to be "unfit" to stand trial.

Mr Duffin, who had faced 11 charges linked to the incident, was said to have had a "fascination for blue lights".

The charges were left on the books.

The judge said Clarke had formed an "inappropriate and toxic friendship" with "much older man" Mr Duffin, and was "under his Svengali-like influence".

The court also heard that Mr Duffin had previous convictions for calling the emergency services under false pretences.

'Baleful influence'

Sentencing Clarke, the judge said: "It was by the grace of God that no-one was seriously hurt.

"We could have been looking at a tragedy, or a series of tragedies if something had gone wrong."

But, he added that Clarke "would never have committed these crimes but for his vulnerability and the baleful influence of this man".

"I'm satisfied Duffin was the prime mover of this bizarre enterprise," he said.

The judge handed Clarke a combination order of 100 hours community service, and placed him on probation for two years.

He said he was doing so because of Clarke's "highly exceptional and difficult background".

He was also banned from driving for five years.