Hurricane Ophelia: NI emergency contact details
A list of useful Northern Ireland contacts in case of an emergency during Storm Ophelia.
General advice: www.nidirect.gov.uk/be-ready-for-emergencies
Emergency Services: 999 or 112
NI Gas Emergency Service: 0800 002 001
Northern Ireland Electricity - to report a power cut or emergency situation: 03457 643 643.
Updates will be provided on www.nienetworks.co.uk and on Twitter - @NIElectricity
Report a tree or obstruction on the road: Website here
Flooding Incident line: 0300 2000 100
NI Water Waterline: 03457 440088
Housing Executive: 03448 920 901
Translink: 028 90 66 66 30
Department of Health: 028 9052 0500
Trafficwatch NI:Website here
Local councils:
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
Phone: 028 9034 0000
Ards and North Down Borough Council
Phone: 0300 013 3333
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council
Phone: 0300 0300 900
Belfast City Council
Phone: 028 9032 0202
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council
Phone: 028 7034 7034
Derry City and Strabane District Council
Phone: 028 7125 3253
Fermanagh and Omagh District Council
Phone: 0300 303 1777
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council
Phone: 28 9250 9250
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
Phone: 0300 124 5000
Mid Ulster District Council
Phone: 0300 013 2132
Newry, Mourne and Down District Council
Phone: 0300 013 2233