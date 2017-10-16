Image copyright Family photo Image caption Natasha Carruthers died following a collision last Saturday

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of 23-year-old Natasha Carruthers.

Natasha Carruthers, who was 23, died after a collision near Derrylin early this month.

Police investigating the murder have made a total of five arrests.

Image caption The crash happened on Newbridge Road near Derrylin

Two men, aged 20 and 40, who were being questioned about the crash were released on bail on Friday. Two women were also arrested in connection with Ms Carruthers' death.

A 20-year-old woman, who was arrested for allegedly perverting the course of justice, was released on Thursday and a file was sent to prosecutors.

A 32-year-old woman was released on bail on Saturday pending further enquiries

Ms Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh.