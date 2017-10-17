Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Lucia Pollock says she feels like a prisoner in her own house

The number of people in Northern Ireland waiting for routine operations or to see a consultant for the first time is considerably higher than in the rest of the UK.

Currently there are over 12,000 local people waiting for a routine operation.

The BBC has collated health statistics dating back five years.

It is the first time that UK-wide figures have been gathered, compared and published.

The Health and Social Care Board said it accepts some waiting times aren't good enough and that there is a need for ongoing investment and reform.

None of the nations are performing well - but when it comes to Emergency Department performance Northern Ireland is doing poorly.

Except for one year (2010) Wales has also consistently failed to hit all its targets but Northern Ireland hasn't hit its cancer or ED targets since before 2008.

While England has seen the biggest deterioration considering the size of its population, some targets were met in 2016.

Scotland is the only part of the UK to hit its targets during the past 12 months; in 16-17 it hit its three key hospital targets 8.3% of the time (in 12-13 it was 41.7%).

Locally, waiting times in three key areas including cancer and planned operations have been deteriorating.

Some targets, such as 95% of patients in Emergency Departments should be seen within four hours, have never been met.

Back in 2015, the Department of Health had a target of 70% for the number of people who would receive a routine operation within 13 weeks, but having repeatedly failed to reach that target the department reduced it to 50%.

Despite the cut, the target continues to be breached most of the time across the five health trusts.

Longer waiting times

While there is concern about all waiting time targets, statistics around cancer performance are the most worrying.

According to the Department of Health, 95% of patients should have their treatment within 62 days but this target has been breached for 8 years.

Joanne Grimley lives in North Belfast and has secondary Breast Cancer.

While she received her treatment within 62 days she says she is having to wait longer each time to receive her test results.

"Dealing with cancer is tough. But waiting for the results of tests is especially gruelling," she said.

"I receive scans every 3 months - the results will determine how I live for the next 3 months.

"It can mean I need chemo. It might say I am ok. I never know.

"I used to get the result within a week of the scan - now it is more like 3 weeks. That is stressful."

'Unacceptable'

The Health and Social Care Board said it accepts some waiting times are not good enough.

Speaking to the BBC, the Deputy Chief Executive, Michael Bloomfield, said there is a need for ongoing investment and reform.

"There are around 35,000 more surgical procedures required than the health service currently has capacity for," he said.

"Without the additional funding that is required to see those patients or have them treated in different ways it is regrettably inevitable that waiting times will increase to the position they are now in.

"There is widespread acceptance that this is unacceptable and the focus needs to be on addressing that position."

The BBC's tracker system will provide information about how local hospital services are performing on three key targets.

It will be updated throughout the year as the monthly and quarterly figures are published by the various health departments.

The public will be able to log on and check how their own health trust is performing by putting in their postcode.

